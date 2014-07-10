Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc Announces Their New Website: FastWaterRemoval.com

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2014 --Recent extreme weather patterns across the nation and our local area in particular, have made flooding and other related water damage more frequent. Severe spring storms and melt-off from the cold and snow of winter means wet basements, leaking roofs, and even mold. When these situations arise, homeowners and businesses need help fast. Now they can find answers to their home restoration questions at the new Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc web site.



Expert at restoring homes and facilities that have been affected by both water and fire, Elite Water Damage offers fast solutions to these serious business and home owners concerns. They specialize in repairing water damage, fire damage and sewage damage, three of the worst threats to the structural integrity of a home. They also professionally handle mold removal, eliminating a deadly health threat as well as an unsightly substance on walls and appliances.



The smoke from a fire can do as much damage as the actual flames. Elite Water Damage restores smoke marred surfaces and items while working directly with insurance companies to satisfy the claims. Home and business owners do not have to worry about excessive paperwork while going through an already difficult time.



Elite Water Damage is IICRC certified and offers an average of 45 minute emergency response time to homeowners & businesses. Customers can expect to receive an almost immediate response from a company representative. Water and fire damage need to be addressed as quickly as possible to avoid incurring even more problems from the dampness or smoke. Using the new web site ensures that the damage will be minimalized and repairs will be prompt.



No matter the level of destruction, Elite Water Damage can help professionally restore a residence. The new web site will help their certified professionals expedite the process even more, so homeowners, commercial facilities & businesses can quickly recover from the disruption of their daily lives.



For more information, visit fastwaterremoval.com, and review the services that Elite Restoration offers.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration

Elite Water Damage Restoration inc get your life back to normal. We offer water removal, sewage removal, flood damage cleanup & sewage damage cleanup services to quickly restore local homes and businesses.