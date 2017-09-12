Eliza Jane Schneider Is "The Woman of a Thousand Voices"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --A talented actor and accomplished linguist has traveled the world recording English speaking voices and dialects and now plans on making a documentary film to enable these individuals to be heard.



Eliza Jane Schneider is an actor, singer-songwriter, musician, playwright, performer, voice-over artist and linguist. With a passion for exploring English dialects the world over, Eliza is now working with award-winning documentary film maker, Rob Hill, to make a unique and inspiring documentary film, The Woman of a Thousand Voices.



"25 years ago, I set out in a converted ambulance to record all of the dialects of spoken English in the world," says Eliza. "Now, we are making a feature documentary to showcase the incredible range of English accents I discovered, and just as importantly, help get the voices of the people I met on my travels, heard."



The Woman of a Thousand Voices will be a study of dialects and the many different ways that English is spoken around the world. Accents and dialects collected in countries where English is a first language will include all 50 United States (including Hawaii and Alaska) nine islands in the Caribbean, South Africa (Cape Town and Jo-burg, including Afrikaans, Thosa, Zulu, & Durban), Australia (Perth, Sydney, Alice Springs, Darwin, Melbourne, Tasmania), North & South New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, (including the Scottish islands of Orkney and Shetland), Canada and Singapore.



Additional voices collected so far include the Visayas in the Philippines, Nigeria, Senegal, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, North and South Japan, South Korea, Russia, (including Siberia), France, the Netherlands, Honduras, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Hungary, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Ukraine.



In addition to highlighting Eliza's work creating a comprehensive database of English dialects, it will enable her to share her unique perspectives of life.



As well as language, accents and dialects, Eliza is interested in prejudice, class difference, and issues that affect people and human nature. Described as a dramatic tour of America, her play Freedom of Speech is a powerful one woman play, written, produced and starring Eliza as 34 different real life characters.



"People in America today are scared to speak up and tell their story of what our nation is or where it is going... This kind of performance allows me to repeat the peoples' words, verbatim, and frame the narrative in a way that entertains, educates and activates," says Eliza.



The Woman of a Thousand Voices aims to capture Eliza Jane Schneider's spirit of activism and hopes to give voice to the voiceless.



Eliza has launched a project for The Woman of a Thousand Voices on Indiegogo with reward levels available from just $1.



To find out more or make a donation, visit the page here: https://igg.me/at/elizajane2020/x.



About Eliza Jane Schneider

An actor with a remarkable ear for dialect, a near-photographic memory, and an ability to bring characters to life, Eliza Jane Schneider creates characters and mimics voices and accents. Many will recognise her as the voice behind most of the female characters on South Park and Popzilla and as Rama from Agents of Mayhem.



Eliza has featured on Finding Nemo, Beakman's World, Squirrel Boy and many more television shows, and has provided voiceovers on countless video games, including Skylanders, the Assassin's Creed series, and the Lego games.