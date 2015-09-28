Elk Grove, CA Dentist Dr. Richard Winter Offers Deeply Discounted, Hands-on Accelerated Dental Assisting Course

Elk Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Dr. Richard Winter of Profile Dental in Elk Grove, CA is offering a unique, deeply discounted dental assisting program at his office for those who want to start a profession in the dental industry but who don't want to spend tens of thousands of dollars to do so. Through the program Assist to Succeed Elk Grove, members of the program get hands-on training in a real dental environment, completing their training and certification at a fraction of the cost of most other dental assisting programs in the state of California.



Assist to Succeed has been training new dental assistants in other areas of the country and has been receiving rave reviews from those who have completed the program. Graduates from the program are in high demand at dental offices around the country. Assist to Succeed Elk Grove is one of the newest location additions for the program and is helping break the tuition barriers that keep many people in California from getting started in the dental profession. Many other dental assisting programs in California cost upwards of $20,000. However, the Assist to Succeed Elk Grove program costs as low as less than 15% of those expensive programs and includes all the materials required for the course, with books available at a steep discount. However, this program offers members more perks that just low tuition costs.



The Assist to Succeed program at Profile Dental is an accelerated 10-week program offered on Tuesday and Thursday nights, so students can still continue with their day jobs with no interference with their continued training. It is unique in that it is a doctor-assisted program, where students learn in a real, active dental office environment that is nearly identical to what they will be working in upon completion of the program. They will learn everything they need to know from practicing doctors, hygienists, and assistants and will complete the program feeling competent in the tasks that will be required of them at practically any dental office. Additionally, the program offers students a complete 100% money-back guarantee, and if students are not completely happy with their education within the first two weeks of the program, they can simply ask for their money back.



Hosting the Assist to Succeed program is one of the many ways Dr. Winter is helping to give back to the community as he has done throughout his career, and his hope is that it gives anyone who wants to the chance to receive affordable training for a career that will be rewarding the profitable for years to come.



About Dr. Winter

Dr. Richard Winter has been a member of the dental profession for 40 years and for the past 12 years he has been in private practice at Profile Dental in Elk Grove. Throughout his career, Dr. Winter has completed numerous continuing education courses and has gained expertise in a wide range of dental sub-specialties, including orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, TMJ studies, and more.



For more information about Dr. Richard Winter, Profile Dental, or the Assist to Succeed Elk Grove program, please visit http://www.DrRichardWinter.com