Ella All-in-One Trekking Pole Set to Launch on Indiegogo

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --The Ella team is stoked to introduce a brand new trekking innovation: an all-in-one pole design conceived to suit the needs of outdoors enthusiasts. Whether the user is a seasoned trekking veteran or occasional fan, they will certainly enjoy the amazing features of this top-of-the-line product.



Ella All-in-one Trekking pole provides an extensive variety of useful tools and for trekkers and hikers. The product has been built with strong carbon fiber to enhance its durability and versatility. It is water-proof and it features a built-in locking mechanism to secure it for every application.



Get creative and discover the many ways one can use this trekking pole. It can become a cool selfie stick, or it can be used to make phone calls or playback audio, thanks to the featured Bluetooth speaker. It can also serve as a portable power bank to charge devices on the go.



This product is coming from the mind of an electrical engineer who is also passionate about outdoors life…bringing best of both worlds to the table and combining advanced technology with timeless flexibility for any outdoor activity.



Ella All-in-one Trekking pole is going to be listed on Indiegogo.com starting from October 15th, 2017. The campaign will help the team launch this product and bring it to the market. Users can already sign up to win and have the opportunity to enjoy Ella's unique perks and features



For more information, please check out the following link: https://signup.ella.run/?kid=H71P7



About Ella Run

Ella Run is a new startup company focus to bring new technology into recreation world.



Contact:

Andy Feng

647-709-2169

andy.feng@ella.run