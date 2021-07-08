ELLEMES Medical Spa Now Offering the Latest Technology in Laser Hair Removal

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2021 --ELLEMES Medical Spa is now offering pain free laser hair removal. Motus Ay is a highly developed new technology that allows for effective hair removal with no pain. Here is what makes this technology so effective:



The Motus Ay is the first high-speed Alexandrite laser that allows both light and dark skin tones to benefit from the effectiveness of the Alexandrite wavelength. Because this treatment caters to the widest range of skin types, it is more effective than any other laser hair removal treatment on the market while being both fast and painless.



The treatment consists of the simplest movements over a small area at a time. The laser gradually heats up key parts of the hair follicle and delivers enough heat to destroy it without damaging the skin around it. The laser combines the relaxation of the skin with its cooled sapphire tip to deliver a safe, quick and completely comfortable experience for the patient.



Results from the Motus Ay pain free laser hair removal treatment are noticeable in a few days or up to a week following each treatment. "Each session is estimated to destroy 10-15% of the follicles in the treated area. So, there is further visible reduction in hair with each session. While every individual's growth cycles and hair disbursement are different, our protocol aims to achieve the desired result in as few sessions as possible." Says Dr. Garramone of Garramore Board Certified Plastic Surgeons



As the top rated Medical Spa in Atlanta, ELLEMES Medical Spa specializes in nonsurgical, results driven aesthetic procedures for a healthier, more youthful appearance. Located in the Sandy Springs neighborhood of Atlanta, ELLEMES™ Medical Spa is devoted to providing our patients with the safest and most advanced non-invasive skincare, anti-aging, and skin rejuvenation treatments. Our treatment options will help you achieve and maintain younger, healthier skin. We always strive to find the safest, most up-to-date methods available and continuously educate ourselves as the field of medical aesthetics evolves.