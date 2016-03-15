Elliot Christenson to Join Newsmakers Podcast Network as Podcast Host

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Newsmakers Podcast Network has named Elliot Christenson as the host of the network's first hyperlocal podcast, Green Bay Newsmakers. The show will focus on highlighting the entrepreneurs of the Northeastern Wisconsin Area, with a strong focus on telling their stories, struggles and successes.



Elliot brings with him an extensive entrepreneurial history along with a dedication to community involvement. He is known as a co-founder of Green Bay Net, a web design and marketing solutions provider. Elliot has been an Instructor with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, and held many leadership positions with organizations such as Broadway Business Improvement District, Junior Achievement and On Broadway, Inc.



Recently, Elliot launched two new ventures, Ideas By Elliot, an online marketing firm and myDropWizard, a technical service provider for websites built on the Drupal framework.



With Ideas By Elliot, Elliot has created the Ideas By Elliot podcast, an episodic podcast with members of the Green Bay community including business leaders, political leaders and other interesting persons with unique stories to tell.



In making this announcement, Newsmakers Podcast Network founder Daniel R. Jones said, "Elliot brings his unique light-hearted interview style and deep understanding of the Northeastern Wisconsin Area's business community to the show – we are excited to have him join our team at such a pivotal time for our network."



Green Bay Newsmakers is currently in pre-production with the first episode expected to launch by April 1, 2016.



For more information visit – http://www.greenbaynewsmakers.com



About Newsmakers Podcast Network

Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Podcast Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Podcast Network provides listeners with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Podcast Network podcasts are released on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and can be found on the company's website as well as many 3rd party services such as Apple iTunes and YouTube.



For more information or to apply to be on a show as a guest or host, please visit http://www.npcn.tv