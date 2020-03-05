Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --Dr. Elliott Dean Schmerler, known by his patients and colleagues as Dr. Dean, has been elected for a second term as the president of the Arizona Homeopathic and Integrative Medicine Association (AHIMA, http://arizonahomeopathic.org). An Arizona medical association founded in 1982 for Arizona licensed homeopathic and integrative medicine physicians nationwide, is a group of experienced physicians who have completed specialized training in homeopathy and integrative medicine.



"We are very fortunate that Arizona has an independent Licensing Board, The Arizona Board of Homeopathic & Integrative Medical Examiners. Having a board separate from the allopathic boards enables our physicians to truly practice homeopathic and integrative medicine. AHIMA is the lobbying arm for the licensing board. True peer review provides improved patient care and safety" says Dr. Schmerler.



Having practiced medicine for 35 years, Dr. Schmerler will continue his focus on the core principles of AHIMA, including education. He will continue to improve physician education and to educate the general public about homeopathy and integrative medicine.



Dr. Schmerler received postdoctoral training in Homeopathic Medicine from the Desert Institute School of Classical Homeopathy, in Phoenix, Arizona. He is also certified in Insulin Potentiated Therapy. He has served as the clinical administrator of Euromed Foundation, an alternative/integrative Oncology clinic in Arizona, for the past 12 years.



He has served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, in Family Medicine and has published numerous articles in major scientific journals.



He has also served as Medical Director and Chief of Staff at Lakeside Community Hospital in Nevada. He also holds a U.S. Patent for an intelligent stethoscope he invented, then developed by 3M corporation.



Dr. Schmerler has also served as an instructor in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support, and Advanced Pediatric Life Support. He has also been an FAA flight surgeon providing first class qualifying examinations for commercial pilots.



He has been active in his communities by donating his time and expertise. He has served as a speaker for the American Cancer Society and a volunteer for The Children's Cabinet, a free clinic.



Dr. Schmerler's training included a 3-year Family Practice residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and a 5-year Fellowship approved by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.



He has been board certified by the American Board of Family Physicians, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the Federation of State Medical Boards. A past Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Schmerler has been a frequent lecturer at the Annual Scientific Conventions of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Recognized as an expert by his peers he was elected to serve as an oral examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. He is board eligible in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by the American Academy of Physician Specialists. He no longer practices aesthetic surgery or aesthetic medicine.



