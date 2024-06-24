Elmwood Park Zoo Celebrates Pride Month

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2024 --Elmwood Park Zoo is thrilled to announce its first annual Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 29th, from 10 AM to 4 PM. This family-friendly and inclusive event is designed to celebrate Pride Month and promote a message of love and acceptance within the community.



The celebration features a plethora of engaging activities suitable for all ages. Visitors can immerse themselves in the festivities with a rainbow hand-painting craft and enrichment activities that promise to be fun and creative. Throughout the afternoon, live music will fill the air, setting a joyous tone for the day, and Zoo Brew will serve up signature drinks to keep guests refreshed. For those looking to cool off, a waterslide awaits, adding an extra splash of excitement to the event.



One of the highlights of the event is the Keeper Chats on Animal Family Dynamics, which offer a unique and educational perspective on the ways animals express love and form family bonds. During the chats, attendees can learn interesting facts, such as that African elephants live in matriarchal societies where the oldest female leads and penguins are known for their lifelong monogamous relationships and shared parenting duties. By the end of the day, families of all ages will have learned the intricate, and sometimes surprising, ways animals nurture and support each other.



In the spirit of Pride Month, Elmwood Park Zoo aims to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome, respected, and celebrated. This event is free to attend with standard zoo admission, ensuring accessibility for all who wish to join in the celebration.



Celebrate love in all its forms at this special event, where every guest is appreciated for their unique contributions to the beautiful tapestry of life. For more information about the event, visit www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.



About Elmwood Park Zoo:

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.