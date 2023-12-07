Elmwood Park Zoo Hosts a Special Brunch with Santa

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2023 --It's the merriest of times again, and that means it's time to get ready to meet Santa. Elmwood Park Zoo invites families across Norristown, PA, and the surrounding areas to enjoy a festive feast at their Brunch with Santa event! Young and old will be able to embrace the magic of the season with a delightful buffet in the enchanting Canopy Gardens Pavilion, where joy and wonder come together.



A ticket to this event not only allows guests to enjoy a delectable brunch but also gives them a chance to share holiday wishes with Santa, get a special photo opportunity with Father Christmas himself, and receive access to the zoo after the event. There are three brunch sessions each day: 10:00 AM, 11:15 AM, and 12:30 PM. Space is limited for this event, so guests must register early and arrive on time to ensure a seat at this jolly occasion.



The brunch menu includes a variety of delicious options such as ham, strip steak, carved turkey, red bliss potatoes, a waffle bar with fried chicken, an omelet bar, scrambled eggs, and cinnamon buns. Beverages include orange juice, milk, and coffee. For those 21 and older who are looking for something a bit more festive, there will be Irish Coffee, Mimosas, Screwdrivers, Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and more.



Brunch with Santa takes place on various dates in December, with three sessions each day. Ticket pricing varies for yearly members and non-members, including options for tables of 2, 4, and 6. Additionally, add-on tickets are available for children (ages 3 – 12) and babies (ages 0 – 2).



Join Elmwood Park Zoo for a memorable time with Santa and education animals! This year's holiday magic will come to life like never before. To purchase tickets to the event, visit www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.