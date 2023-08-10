Elmwood Park Zoo Hosts Art After Hours

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --Elmwood Park Zoo is proud to announce its series of evening events, Art After Hours! This free event will take place on select Thursdays throughout August from 5:30-8 PM. Guests can immerse themselves in art, entertainment, and the company of their furry friends during this unique experience.



Guests are encouraged to stroll through the zoo as they sip on special drinks from the Zoo Brew Beer Garden. At 6:30 PM, they can enjoy a keeper chat at the bison exhibit. Throughout the evening, they can take in the work of local community artists along with an ongoing exhibit, Project Holocene. This project features large, illuminated mixed-media paintings by artist Russell Ronat that feature species under threat of extinction. Live music from Christine Kinslow, Jeff Umbehauer, and Ryan Shubert will provide an exciting backdrop for attendees to explore the zoo on various Thursday evenings.



As Art After Hours is a free event, guests do not need to register prior to attending. They can simply show up and enjoy a night of fun and beautiful artwork. The event runs on August 10, 17, 24, and 30.



If residents of Norristown, PA, and the surrounding areas are looking for something to do with their dogs, they should consider exploring the art exhibits with their furry friends. All guests visiting with their dog must complete an online application, submit the required documents, and reserve a free dog ticket before visiting the zoo.



Since this is an evening event, many animals will be sleeping or unavailable for viewing upon guests' arrival, but that doesn't mean there aren't wonderful sights to behold and memories to be created! Plan a trip to Elmwood Park Zoo this August to enjoy what promises to be an unforgettable night full of art, entertainment, and nature. Visit elmwoodparkzoo.org to learn more.



About Elmwood Park Zoo:

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.