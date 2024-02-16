Elmwood Park Zoo Hosts Its Annual Winterfest Weekend

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2024 --Elmwood Park Zoo invites guests to embrace the winter chill and have lots of merriment during its Winterfest Weekend slated for February 17 and 18. The zoo is set to offer a plethora of winter-themed activities and exciting entertainment, with a special day dedicated exclusively to its yearly members. Tickets to the event are selling fast and must be purchased ahead of time.



During the special weekend festivities, visitors will have the chance to meet the zoo's beloved animal ambassadors, who add to the enchanting atmosphere and give the little ones a hands-on learning experience. They can also take an exhilarating slide down a fifteen-foot ice slide, a masterpiece crafted by the skilled artisans from Ice Concepts.



The merriment doesn't stop there. Guests can enjoy an entertainment schedule packed with exciting attractions. Carousel rides take visitors back to simpler times, while barrel train rides spark the imagination and give wonderful glimpses into the zoo's grounds. Meanwhile, live music from Lolly Hopwood gets the wiggles out, and an informative keeper chat gives families an in-depth look at some of the most popular animals.



Visitors aged 21 and older can indulge in drink specials at the ZooBrew, adding a spirited touch to the winter celebrations. Guests can also savor the simple pleasure of crafting delicious s'mores by the fire.



On Saturday, February 17, the event will be open to yearly members only. From 10 AM to 4 PM, the zoo will be closed to non-members to allow its members a chance to enjoy a unique Winterfest experience.



On Sunday, February 18, the festivities will be open to all guests from 10 AM to 4 PM.



Elmwood Park Zoo's Winterfest Weekend promises an unforgettable experience for all ages. For more information, visit www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.