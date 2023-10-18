Elmwood Park Zoo Invites Families to Enjoy a Night of Tricks & Treats

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --Get ready to experience a spooktacular celebration like no other! Elmwood Park Zoo is thrilled to announce its family-friendly event, Trick-or-Treat Nights, happening on October 26, 27, 28, and 29 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.



This gathering promises a hauntingly good time for ghouls and goblins of all ages. Guests are encouraged to don their most enchanting costumes, whether they're a wicked witch, a marvelous magician, or a brave little superhero, and embark on a thrilling journey through the zoo.



Each guest should bring a treat bag and a trusty flashlight, essential tools for this nocturnal adventure. Young and old will be able to wander through the moonlit zoo, where enchanted animal meet and greets will captivate their senses and tug at their heartstrings. Plus, they can enjoy one free exhilarating carousel ride included with the purchase of their ticket.



But the excitement doesn't end there! For adults aged 21 and over, Zoo Brew offers devilishly delicious drink specials throughout the event, making it a spine-tingling experience for grown-ups.



The eerie entertainment lineup is sure to add a bit of magic to the night. From the enchanting music by Christine Kinslow to the mesmerizing magic by Jake Strong and the spellbinding stilt walkers like Madeleine Belle and Andrew Scharff, the zoo will come alive with out-of-this-world performances.



Dare to join the Elmwood Park Zoo for a wickedly good time and experience the thrills of Trick-or-Treat Nights. Tickets are available for purchase online. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.



About Elmwood Park Zoo:

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.