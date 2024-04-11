Elmwood Park Zoo Invites the Community to Celebrate Earth Day 2024

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2024 --Elmwood Park Zoo is thrilled to announce its upcoming Party for the Planet event, a special celebration dedicated to Earth Day 2024, happening on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This event highlights the importance of conservation and the critical role each individual plays in the environment's preservation with engaging activities for the whole family.



Throughout the two days, guests can look forward to a series of demonstrations and education stations that cover a variety of topics, including animal conservation, recycling, and sustainable living practices. These interactive stations are designed to inspire and inform guests of all ages, making learning about the Earth both fun and impactful.



As part of the celebration, the zoo will host keeper chats, offering visitors the chance to engage with experts and learn more about the zoo's most fascinating residents. On Saturday, keepers will share their knowledge about the zoo's eagles and elk, while on Sunday, they will discuss bison and otters. Each session will provide a closer look at the animals' habitats, behaviors, and the conservation efforts in place to protect their species.



In addition to offering educational opportunities, Party for the Planet will feature a variety of eco-conscious businesses and organizations. These vendors will showcase products and services that align with the event's theme, offering guests the chance to support sustainable practices and learn more about eco-friendly lifestyles.



Participation in the event is free with regular admission, so families shouldn't hesitate to take part in this fun celebration of the Earth.



For more information about Party for the Planet and other upcoming events at Elmwood Park Zoo, please visit www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.