Elon Musk to Leave Trump's Advisory Council if Trump Drops Paris Accord

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, is threatening to leave Donald Trump's advisory council if the White House decides to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. Musk is currently advising on three White House economic advisory councils and as been seen as the voice of reason in a very tumultuous presidential administration.



When Trump first took office, he vowed to rollback almost all of the Obama's energy regulations, which he believed were holding back American energy companies from thriving and being profitable. Since taking the office, he has been good on his word and has been seriously considering withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Currently, every nation except for Syria and Nicaragua are part of the accord. The accord is an active agreement that calls for the cooperation of the world's nations to help end the fossil fuel era and to focus on limiting global warming.



Today, Musk utilized Twitter to speak out about his feelings about Trump bailing on the Paris accord. Another Twitter user asked Musk what he would do if Trump pulled the United States out of the deal, Musk said he would "have no choice but to depart [the] councils in that case."



There is no word from the White House about Trump's decision. He took to Twitter to say that he would make a decision in the next few days. However, reports have started to surface that he was leaning in the direction of pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.



Musk currently is serving on Trump's manufacturing jobs council, his strategic and policy forum, and his infrastructure council. Musk has been facing backlash over his decision to serve on Trump's councils. He has continually defended his role on the councils stating that he is able to provide differing views from the president's other advisors.



Musk was not the only major CEO to urge Trump to uphold the agreement. Other CEO's are speaking out through the media urging Trump to think of the future of the planet. Musk used Twitter again to tweet earlier today that he has "done all [he] can to advise directly to [Trump]."



