Eloping in Florida, Florida Vow Renewals, Destination Weddings on a Budget, Florida Beach Wedding Packages with Suncoast Weddings

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --There are many options when planning a beach wedding, some are rooted in tradition, whilst others are possible because of the non-traditional setting. Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based on Treasure Island on the west coast of Florida, are able to help couples get creative with their plans so that the big day is low-stress and fun for all. One idea which is both environmentally friendly and a great photo opportunity is to swap out confetti for beach balls. Placing the beach balls under the chairs of guests beforehand is quick and easy, then after the "I Do's", family and friends are invited to throw the balls in the air at the same time. Another alternative to confetti which is also a budget-friendly addition is putting a small bottle on each chair to blow bubbles over the happy couple. With sea turtles nesting on the local beaches around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Sunset Beach, and Pass-a-Grille, it is paramount that no litter or pollution is left on the pristine sands. When fresh rose petals are used as part of the decor for a beach wedding, Suncoast Weddings take the responsibility to clear up afterwards so that the beach is left at least as clean, and usually cleaner, than when the ceremony space was set up.



There is a famous local saying that visitors should "leave only footprints, take only photos".



The blessing stones ceremony embraces the location and allows family and friends to make a wish for the happy couple as they toss a small stone into the waves. The sentiment is that the wish returns with each wave to continue to spread love and happiness. Although typically the blessing stones ceremony is done for larger wedding parties, it can easily be incorporated into a ceremony of any size and is equally fitting for a vow renewal as for a beach wedding or elopement.



Beach wedding signs are a way to personalize the ceremony space and can either be fun, or offer guidance. Fun sides include a post to invite guests to take off their shoes for the "I Do's". A more practical sign which is available for rent from Suncoast Weddings is the unplugged wedding sign which invites guests to be fully present during the ceremony and not use their phones or cameras.



All ceremonies can be tailored with Suncoast Weddings, to individualize the decor and details. From small ceremonies for couples looking at eloping in Florida to lavish ceremonies with a hundred guests, ceremonies can be made to be unique.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida beach weddings and reception packages may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Affordable Florida beach wedding Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which include the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



