Known to those in the industry as Manual No. 385-1-1, it is an important read which helps workers understand the range of requirements, project management addendums, bids, service, payment, supply, research, and development, all under the umbrella of USACE (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers). Since this course covers so many areas, it has been used as a refresher course for other programs offered, such as such as specialized certification in certain sections of EM 385-1-1. This training information is invaluable to those who require specialization or certification in specific sections of EM 385-1-1.



OSHA.net offers online safety training, as well as on-site training. Additionally, it provides industrial safety consulting services, risk assessments, and testimony of expert safety situations for court cases. The Certified Safety Professionals at OSHA Pros, along with the safety veterans, provide companies with the information necessary to guard against workplace injuries. They understand that occupational safety is of utmost importance and accidents can be prevented if workers and employees understand the right way to deal with certain situations.



The EM 385 Training is a 40-hour course that teaches safety and health requirements, which are found in The United States Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). These safety and health requirements cover sanitation, medical and first aid, PPE (personal, protective, and safety equipment), establishment of temporary facilities, and hazardous or toxic agents and environments (HAZWOPER). Additional safety and health requirements covered in this course are lighting, accident prevention signage, and traffic control, fire prevention and protection, welding and cutting, electrical, hand and power tools, material handling, rigging, load handling, equipment and conveyors, and confined space.



This training is mandatory for military and non-military contractors, safety leaders, project managers, or employees. Program management and emergency planning and protocol are taught in this program. Program managers (PM) need to outline the Accident Prevention Plan (APP) or Project Safety and Occupational Health (SOH) Plan, to be compliant with the standards of EM 385-1-1. Deterring company violation and employee injury is the goal of this training.



