Email Marketing Power With Yola and Constant Contact

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2010 -- Yola.com has inked a partnership with Constant Contact – a powerful email and event marketing service that will help you to unlock the power of email marketing for your website or online business.



It’s part of the Yola business partner program, whereby Yola.com users are able to take advantage of a wide range of third-party agreements and special offers in creating, enhancing and marketing their websites created using the free Yola website building service.



Once you’ve used the Yola service to create a website http://www.yola.com/create-a-business-website] for free, you’ll have the added benefit of a 60 day free trial with Constant Contact. This will enable you to quickly and easily spread the word of your new website.



Constant Contact also offers the services of a free personal coach to help you use the power of email marketing. It’s an excellent way to learn the ropes and really start your business website working for you.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

