Golden Square, Bendigo, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2012 --Tania Parker a marketing associate with CMather announced the availability of new email marketing software that will make it easy to keep in contact with customers. This process is incredibly easy with their online email campaign software, which will allow client users to send regular newsletters, company announcements or even broadcast special offers. Marketing email clients can send customised and spam complaint email for as little as $0.01 cents per email. The system allows the tracking of campaigns using advanced analytic tools.



Here are some of the New Features of CMather Email Marketing Campaigns:



- It has over 1000 templates ready to be implemented that will enable a business to create then send an unlimited number of broadcasts.

- From multiple lists such as Outlook or CRM software, a business can upload contacts such as Subscribers, Leads and Business Customers.

- Automate email broadcasts, which allow emails to be sent immediately, or scheduled according to key business dates and events.

- Analyse campaigns by tracking the amount of traffic generated directly from your email in real time. Over 40 key tracking factors are available.

- All images are hosted free by CMather Data Centre, which will result in fast loading of campaigns developed specifically for a customer. This will give a seamless view of a campaign without the frustration of waiting for images to download or hosting downtime.

- All campaigns are fully Spam Act Compliant with Safe unsubscribe options. Full Australian Spam Act compliance. Includes ability to add DNS records for advanced mailbox delivery.



About CMather Web Development Services

From website design, web hosting and domain name registration, CMather provides a comprehensive range of products and services to assist their clients in creating, developing and marketing a thriving Internet business. CMather is a full-service international Web Hosting and Web Design Company located in Bendigo, Australia. http://www.CMather.com/