eMarketing Concepts Achieves #1 Spot for Instagram Advertising from TopSEOs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Eight months ago Facebook-owned Instagram reached an astounding 400 million monthly active users, making it larger than rival Twitter and cementing itself as one of the cornerstone social media applications of users today. It is a social media gold mine, that when used correctly can result in a sizable increase in customers. All across the country, companies are devising ways that they can maximize their presence on the photo sharing app, but one in particular appears to be ahead of the competition. After debuting their Instagram services in November 2015, Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts has ascended the proverbial ladder of the food chain. Independent evaluator TopSEOs has bestowed the #1 ranking for EMC, recognizing their efforts in the digital realm.



The recognition by TopSEOs comes after the careful analysis of thousands of companies across the United States. The consultants evaluated the various companies by compiling data that included side-by-side comparisons of actual results, client experiences, prices, and overall strategies to define which firms reported the most pronounced gains while simultaneously delivering optimum value for their customers.



Although Instagram is not a viable tool for all businesses, its accessibility and popularity with millennials makes it a prime proving ground for many online retailers. Instagram gives business owners the opportunity to reach untapped markets, grow their following, and make a splash with younger customers. "Instagram has really demonstrated its staying power in the industry, and the inclusion of ads is allowing businesses to get even more out of this app," said John Aratan, one of the social media managers for eMarketing Concepts. He continued, "We are encouraged by this award from TopSEOs and I'm sure we will take it in stride and use it to motivate our team to continue to improve, adapt, and make all of our clients shine on Instagram."



