eMarketing Concepts Adds LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram to Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --The world of internet marketing is an ever shifting one, with search engine behemoth Google regularly updating their algorithms and ranking criteria. Consumers are hungry for fresh, original content, everything from well-written blogs to creative social media posts to eye-catching images. Companies that can harness the power of multiple social media platforms can greatly benefit from exposure. One internet marketing company recently expanded their offerings, giving their clients a chance to utilize a multi-pronged approach to social media prowess with the addition of YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts recently added this trio of social media platforms to their social media strategy, giving businesses the opportunity to take advantage of video-watchers, picture aficionados, and the entirety of the LinkedIn audience.



Since the company's inception, eMarketing Concepts has helped businesses across the country to establish themselves on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+, with positive results. Their foray into YouTube and Instagram indicates a growing trend towards multimedia. Consumers have been shown to respond positively and in numbers to videos and images. EMC looks to take advantage of that interest as they put together campaigns aimed at cornering the booming markets on each platform.



LinkedIn provides its own challenges and benefits, as the company will look to capitalize on the business to business opportunities as well as reach out to potential employees by courting them indirectly. On all platforms the goal will be to create a digital community with similar and complementary businesses and to grow the overall reputation of each individual company.



John Aratan serves as one of the social media managers for eMarketing Concepts, and took a moment to comment on the recent additions: "It truly is an exciting time to be working at eMarketing Concepts. We are confident that our success on other platforms will translate to YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The addition of these three is welcome, and we are eager to demonstrate the viability and worth of each one of them. Although these platforms carry separate challenges, our team is ready and willing to take on any hurdles and create social media campaigns for our clients that will absolutely flourish."



