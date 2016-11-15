eMarketing Concepts Demonstrates SEO Prowess with High Rankings from TopSEOs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --In the age of the internet, companies large and small are seeking out ways to reach their audience, grow their brand, and rise in the rankings of search engines. Search engine optimization has become a regular part of the marketing department of every major corporation, with teams of experts working together to respond to customers, roll out new products, and lend a voice to the business. SEO companies are in high demand, and their services allow small business owners to worry about other day-to-day troubles. One of the best internet marketing companies on the market today is eMarketing Concepts. Based in Los Angeles, this company is replete with professionals at the top of their game, as evidenced by the slew of awards they've accumulated for their work.



Industry experts TopSEOs have identified EMC for their brilliance in multiple areas, including #1 spots for Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as top 5 awards for Integrated Search, Local SEO, and Enterprise SEO. The experts at TopSEOs poured over hundreds of sites to determine the best of the best. In the end, they recognized the efforts of eMarketing Concepts with the #2 ranking for Integrated Search. TopSEOs scrutinizes SEO companies by assessing various aspects: Analysis, Evaluation, Awards & Recognition, Activity, and Warning Factors. Information was gathered on each vendor, including data on their clients, the average size of their campaigns, and the professionals involved in producing services or improving upon their existing offerings. Time is also spent analyzing reports, client feedback, and other metrics critical to the success of campaigns.



"We have come a long way, and are very much humbled by these high accolades from such an esteemed company like TopSEOs. It truly bolsters our efforts and reaffirms the path we've put ourselves on," commented Matt Brassfield, Operations Manager for eMarketing Concepts. He continued, saying "To be recognized for your efforts in this way shows you are doing something right, but it also encourages us to continue to do better and improve upon the results we obtain for our clients."



A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. The company is the 3rd ranked Local SEO Company, 1st ranked Pinterest Advertising Company, and boasts rankings of #2 for Integrated Search (SEO and PPC) and #6 overall by independent authority TopSEOs. Their services are characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



