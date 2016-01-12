eMarketing Concepts Dominates Social Media Arena with Multiple #1 Rankings from TopSEOs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --The world of internet marketing is an ever-changing, constantly evolving entity that continues to pay dividends to companies that effectively use it. Now in 2016, companies are understanding more and more the many benefits of a strong social media presence. From large corporations to small, niche product brands based online – every piece of the social media pie is up for grabs, and the companies that take full advantage of the available social media arsenal are the beneficiaries. One internet marketing company has been making life easier for businesses across the country, and they recently were awarded for their efforts. TopSEOs recognized the time-tested strategies of eMarketing Concepts by awarding them with multiple accolades for their social media prowess. Four number one rankings were earned by eMarketing Concepts, including top billing for Advertising in Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



Since their inception, the internet marking whizzes at eMarketing Concepts have utilized time-honed strategies again and again to maximize their clients' brands. Their services touch on a wide range of SEO elements, including: Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, PPC Management, and Website Development. Armed with valuable knowledge and a thirst for success, they have proven their worth time and time again. The recognition from TopSEOs illustrates a flair for the creative and an eye for trending topics. In addition, it demonstrates that the creative juices of eMarketing Concepts are alive and well, and their ability to create unique, interesting content for clients of all industries is second to none.



The recognition by TopSEOs comes after the careful analysis of thousands of companies across the United States. The consultants evaluated the various companies by compiling data that included side-by-side comparisons of actual results, client experiences, prices, and overall strategies to define which firms reported the most pronounced gains while simultaneously delivering optimum value for their customers.



As a company, eMarketing Concepts has shown a chameleon-like ability to create new, thought-provoking social media content. At the helm of their blogging specialists department is Melissa Ortiz, who spoke about her team's process "We definitely pride ourselves on the human touch, making sure our social media posts, blogs, and all our creative content follow a carefully planned out marketing strategy for each client. Whether we are posting funny pictures, asking for interaction, or simply capitalizing on the latest trending topic in social media, we love to help our clients establish a stronghold in the social media arena."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner since 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 12 months in a row – a recognition that spilled over into January 2016. In addition, they garnered the following accolades: #6 Best Search Engine Optimization Company, #2 Best Integrated Search (SEO & PPC), and #1 in Advertising for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, respectively. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies.



http://www.emarketingconcepts.com/

(800) 811-6003