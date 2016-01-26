EMarketing Concepts and Google Gear Up for Digital Luncheon Slated for February 10

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --The internet is a specimen unlike any other – constantly evolving, adapting, and growing before our very eyes. As the World Wide Web expands and advances, business owners are hard at work looking to make the most of their digital footprint. From an optimized website to carefully selected keywords, to the branding inherent in expertly crafted social media posts: search engine optimization is an industry that is as malleable as it is time intensive. One company in particular is constantly at work, navigating the maze of internet marketing to produce results for its clients. That company is eMarketing Concepts, a Los Angeles-based SEO company that emphasizes authentic relationships with business owners spanning the country in order to generate truly spectacular outcomes. Currently they are hard at work, collaborating with the search engine king, Google to fashion an event unlike any other. On February 10, the two companies will host a luncheon that seeks to illuminate the world of internet marketing to interested business owners, and help them get a better grasp on the time-tested and battle-proven strategies of SEO.



Teaming up with a company as influential and powerful as Google makes perfect logical sense for the social media savvy team members at eMarketing Concepts, who are known for their ability to make steady gains for their clients. The luncheon presents business owners with an opportunity to get a sort of behind-the-scenes look, and a greater understanding of what goes into drawing in customers and attracting more business. Spots for the luncheon are limited, and interested parties can sign up here.



"We are inching incrementally closer to the February 10 date of our luncheon, and we are busy encouraging all of our clients and all potential clients to join us and Google on this important day," expressed owner and founder of eMarketing Concepts Bruce Gordon. He continued "The goal here is to create a sort of behind-the-veil look at internet marketing, and answer many of the questions we field on a daily basis here at EMC. We are confident that the luncheon will benefit all parties involved, and we are very much looking forward to it."



A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



