eMarketing Concepts Is Named Google Premier Partner

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --The biggest name in the ever-growing world of search engine optimization recently bestowed a high honor upon one of their Google Partners. Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts recently became the newest Google Premier Partner, an elite title designating the special relationship between the two businesses. The move comes a short two years after eMarketing Concepts was named a Google Partner, a remarkable turnaround to say the least. It also came mere days before the two parties co-hosted a Digital Luncheon. Business owners attended the luncheon, both in person and virtually, at the Westin Hotel in Las Vegas. Initial reactions are that the luncheon was a huge success for all involved.



Premier Partners have increased contact with Google. They receive special information and support not available any other way. Google staff assist Premier Partners at all levels of their business, from technical support to accounts management. This helps Premier Partners deliver better Google advertising packages to their clients.



"To say we are honored and excited to receive this coveted moniker is an understatement," express company CEO Jeremy Dickson. "It underscores the great rapport we have had with Google since our inception, and it is a relationship we value highly."



After co-hosting several digital luncheons before, the latest was the first of its kind in Las Vegas for eMarketing Concepts. Ultimately, it allowed business owners with an opportunity to get a sort of behind-the-scenes look, and gain a greater understanding of what goes into drawing in customers and attracting more business. In the ever-evolving world of internet marketing, these knowledgeable insights of companies that devote many hours and energy to the craft are invaluable.



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, eMarketing Concepts was named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014 and a Google Premier Partner in 2016. The internet marketing company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003