eMarketing Concepts Named Among Top SEO Companies in the Nation

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --In the world of internet marketing, there are many companies that claim to be the best. So many companies claim to have the secret recipe for success, and promise companies a seat at the table of internet marketing prowess. The fact of the matter is that search engine optimization is a tricky, time intensive process that requires careful planning, ample forethought, and willingness to new ideas and approaches. EMarketing Concepts is a company that has demonstrated time and time again their ability to engineer effective internet marketing campaigns for clients all across the nation. Most recently, independent 3rd party evaluator TopSEOs found EMC to be among the best in the industry, and a major player in the world of search engine optimization. On the heels of an incredibly successful first quarter and an equally promising second quarter, the Los Angeles-based company appears primed for greatness.



In the wake of careful analysis of thousands of companies across the United States, TopSEOs has identified eMarketing Concepts as an established brand and powerful fource. The consultants evaluated the various companies by compiling data that included side-by-side comparisons of actual results, client experiences, prices, and overall strategies to define which firms reported the most pronounced gains while simultaneously delivering optimum value for their customers. They ultimately determined that EMC would be awarded the #6 position, an accolade not easily garnered.



"The ubiquitous nature of internet marketing companies these days makes this award all the more meaningful for us," expressed Matthew Thompson, one of the top project managers in the company. He continued, saying "To be recognized for our effort by a company with the stature and reputation of TopSEOs is truly humbling, and I know that it is not taken lightly. We are very appreciative of the acknowledgment, and look forward to continuing to improve upon our craft and deliver the very best results for our clients."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



