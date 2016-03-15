eMarketing Concepts Receives #2 Award from Best PPC Agencies for Facebook PPC Strategy

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The right Pay Per Click advertising campaign can yield fantastic positive results for a given business. Oftentimes companies do not realize the inherent power of a properly constructed PPC campaign, and their brand can suffer as a result. Fortunately there are great, intelligent companies in the world today that can do all the heavy lifting. One such company is eMarketing Concepts, who recently was awarded the #2 position from Best PPC Agencies for their Facebook PPC campaigns. The independent evaluator researched the strategies employed by EMC, and recognized them with the reward as a result. After a strong showing in 2015, 2016 is shaping up to be a great one for the Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts.



Best PPC Agencies is a company that exists to help business owners. Their experts determine the cream of the crop, and find those companies that go the extra mile, produce results, and prove time and time again that they know how to maximize PPC advertising dollars. They come to a decision only after reviewing multiple elements of a given company, including (but not limited to): services offered, client research, online research, customer reviews, previous accolades, traffic ratings, and proprietary analytics.



The Facebook PPC category is one that is differentiated from the Google PPC category in its ability to have more focused targeting. Businesses can focus on consumers based on their age, sex, location, and interests. In this way, the Facebook PPC strategy is a great strategy for companies with a niche market. "Being #2 in the Facebook PPC category is a great achievement for our department and company as a whole," explained Operations Manager Jeremy Dickson. He went on to say "We are humbled by this award and I know our employees will use it as motivation to continue to grow, to continue to get better, and to serve our clientele the best way we know how."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



