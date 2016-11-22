eMarketing Concepts Receives Esteemed Recognition as Top Los Angeles SEO Firm

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --It's safe to say that search engine optimization (SEO) is quite possibly the most critical digital marketing tool a modern-day company has at its disposal. The rapidly-growing SEO industry has inadvertently spawned entirely separate companies who dedicate all their time, energy, and expertise into helping would-be SEO clients take the guesswork out of finding the best SEO companies out there to match their specific needs.



This great undertaking belongs to visionary groups such as Clutch, a fast-growing DC-based service that uses innovative research techniques to identify the leading software and professional services firms that consistently deliver top-tier results for their clients.



Clutch has just released its annual report on leading SEO companies in Los Angeles which assesses firms both on the basis of their expertise in SEO as well as the real-life successes their clients have seen as a result of services rendered.



Proud to be recognized in the report as one of these top companies, eMarketing Concepts (EMC) receives an astounding 4.8/5 rating and recognition for the wide range of customizable services they offer including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest as well as creative services such as Brand Strategy and Web Design.



There is also mention of EMC's certifications and numerous accolades including their Google Partnership, Bing Ads Accreditation, ranking as #6 in the Nation for SEO on TopSEOs.com, #1 position for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest Ads on TopSEOs.com, A+ BBB Rating, and 5 Star Yelp Profile – to name just a few.



"We're truly honored to have been selected by a renowned company such as Clutch," shared eMarketing Concepts CEO Jeremy Dickson. "It goes without saying that it's taken dedication and perseverance to get to where we are today so receiving this honor really means a lot to us."



Being recognized as a top SEO company is tough considering the level of competition out there. Because of how important it is for businesses to see real results and know that they can trust the investment they've made with the SEO company of their choice, Clutch's report couldn't be more essential to the decision-making process of a potential SEO client.



"SEO is here to stay and we're proud to be recognized as leaders in such an intensely competitive and constantly evolving field," Dickson continued. "Despite the challenges ahead, we're up for them and look forward to continue growing and always being on the cutting edge for our clients."



To learn more about eMarketing Concepts' background and the services they offer, visit their website today.



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. The company is the 3rd ranked Local SEO Company, 1st ranked Pinterest Advertising Company, and boasts rankings of #2 for Integrated Search (SEO and PPC) and #6 overall by independent authority TopSEOs. Their services are characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003