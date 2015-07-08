Ematic Launches Rugged Life Bluetooth Speaker Line

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Making functionality paramount to design, Ematic launches a trio of Bluetooth speakers. The Rugged Life Cube, Ripple and Sound Power are consumer electronics perfect for any adventure indoors or out.



The Rugged Life Cube and Ripple have water resistance levels of IPX5 and a frequency response of 100Hz to 20Khz. With a rechargeable battery life of four hours, both Bluetooth speakers allow consumers to answer phone calls much like a speakerphone. While both have a wireless playback up to 30 feet, the Cube is a shower speaker while the Ripple comes with a lanyard for wearability.



Rounding out the trio is the Ematic Rugged Life Sound Power. The durable speaker features NFC pairing for enabled devices. With 12 hours of play time it can be used with devices without Bluetooth as well.



For more information visit www.ematic.us.



Founded in 1985 Ematic is a large wholesale electronics manufacturer and supplier of electronic accessories. From top-notch audio headphones and speakers, or unique inventions like our Smart Watch, to seamless mp3 devices, Ematic produces over a hundred different consumer electronics that can withstand heavy everyday use — all at an affordable cost to our loyal customers.



