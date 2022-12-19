eMaxx Assurance Group Diversified Company

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2022 --Most business owners know that the most common types of commercial insurance are property, liability and workers' compensation. In simple terms, this covers damages to indoor and outdoor properties, damages to third parties and on-the-job accidents or injuries to staff.



Companies that lack the resources or staff to get the most mileage out of their coverage likely stop with these types of policies. Case closed. However, for companies that want more from their policies, want to take control of their own destiny and want to achieve lower costs, there are far more options than rigid, categorical coverage. The eMaxx Assurance Group, a diversified industry leader, offers so much more.



Consider large companies, which juggle multi-trilllion-dollar risks. They need the expertise of a team that is dedicated to analyzing causes and probability of accidents and injuries and can make recommendations to minimize costs. eMaxx provides this type of top-tier risk management platform that takes into account loss prevention and safety for specific niche markets. Some of these sectors are energy, waste & recycling, utilities, transportation, towing, construction and crane & rigging. Creating customized plans that handle driver education in the transportation arena, or product warranty in the energy industry, or telematics for employee behavior in the towing segment can make a huge difference in ultimate cost.



Another feature of a diversified program is unparalleled claim management. eMaxx members can count on a seamless, streamlined process. No delays. No unanswered questions. No worry about fraudulent claimants (especially in view of a recent Information Age report that every 5 minutes, insurance fraud is discovered). Their proven strategies combat nuclear verdicts and address societal trends before they fester. They also handle the nitty-gritty of claim adjustment, including interpretation of adjusters' notes.



Perhaps the gem of a diversified company is the opportunity to be part of a captive insurance program. eMaxx offers this, as well. In the past few years its group captive program has seen up to a 46% reduction in frequency and significant impact in the severity of claim outcomes among energy sector members. Members take part in controlling their destiny as true partners, serving on governing boards and making decisions that are right for their specific industry.



What fuels all of these spectacular programs are state-of-the-art technology services. With its 100 percent-based U.S. team of tech specialists, eMaxx has customizable products for both operational and client-based needs. Applications include data storage and output, underwriting analytic systems, management activity trackers and online 24/7 training platforms. The outcome: streamlined procedures, faster turnaround, improved decision-making and elevated results.



Trust your commercial insurance needs to a proactive tech-enabled provider that has delivered results to satisfied members across the nation. Contact an eMaxx representative today.