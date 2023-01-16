Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --Processing insurance claims can be a financial burden for most business owners, especially for small and mid-sized companies that have struggling to stay afloat in recent years. Executives at these firms may feel confident within their specialty; however, many lack the expertise or simply the time to delve into the details of each situation that crosses their desk. They may not be comfortable questioning their provider about the payout or legality of property, liability or workers' compensation cases, and consequently, they accept less than adequate handling and processing. But the importance of claims cannot be understated. McKinsey views it as "the single most important area in which to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage."



But not with eMaxx claims insurance. This nationally respected leader in the field of commercial captives and risk management knows how to use 21st century technology in conjunction with unparalleled 24/7 customer service to deal with each situation uniquely and answer every question. So clients become partners in the process and know that their best interests always come first. The seasoned team at eMaxx is 100% involved in the process—from start to finish. Research shows that by actively involving the broker in every step and coordinating the entire process with careful steps, several favorable outcomes are guaranteed: returns are maximized on the investment and settlements are negotiated properly to avoid. On the contrary, mismanagement negatively affects deductible outlays, loss and the bottom line. But eMaxx understands how to analyze historical loss experience to determine pricing and avoid higher than necessary payouts. As a result, profits are not adversely affected.



Clients emaxx claims management is state of the art. It uses the best existing technologies to digitize a good portion of the process for a clear competitive advantage among other providers. The breadth and depth of its suite of offerings is also unmatched. From automobile liability to general liability and property, eMaxx handles the entire litigation process, accident reconstruction, adjustment, cause and origin, environmental oversight and catastrophic response. The latter is especially important in sectors such as towing, transportation, energy, waste and recycling, construction and crane & rigging, where unexpected weather events and natural disaster is possible. eMaxx also covers the entire workers' compensation cycle, including nurse triage, provider bill review, nurse case oversight, official disability guidelines, return to work authorization and the premier InsurCard—a virtual pre-paid debit card that makes provider payments seamless and paperless.



What makes the eMaxx company so versatile is its success as Maxx Assurance Group—a tech-enabled consortium of operating companies which partner with each client and customize commercial policies to fit their needs in specialized markets. This includes 1) eMaxx Insurance Services which offers commercial property and casualty coverage programs as a retailer, wholesaler, program administrating and managing general agent, 2) eRisk Solutions which provides loss prevention and safety, investigational services, litigation counsel and oversight to affiliated companies and third parties, and 3) eTechnology Services which provides underwriting, loss prevention, training and telematics technology platforms with specific solutions for customized niche sectors. From advisement to representation to investigation, eMaxx covers all the bases.



Instead of losing valuable time and profits, let eMaxx manage your claims with the technology and experience that guarantee maximum return on investment and a seamless client journey.