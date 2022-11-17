eMaxx News and Strategies

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --No matter the size of a company, all businesses need insurance. However, many of these firms are handling their coverage the old-fashioned way. These old-school scenarios may sound familiar: policies handled in separate systems from loss prevention and safety incidents, manual input that should be replaced with automation, information pulled from other companies or brokers via email or spreadsheets instead of a centralized data system, response to workplace problems after the fact instead of proactive planning and creation of policies that benefit the insurer and not the insured. At the most basic level, Insurance Journal estimates that 75% of businesses are flat out underinsured.



Taking the first step to fix these problems may seem daunting to the average business owner, especially small business owners who typically wear many hats and need guidance about coverage. The answer begins by simply reaching out to one of the nation's leaders in alternative, tech-enabled commercial coverage solution providers: eMaxx—an all-encompassing, one-stop solution experience where members take control of their own destiny with coverages and achieve lower costs.



How does this work? In a captive insurance structure, customers become owners because the owners are customers. It's empowering, it's liberating and it works. Members partner with the pros to curate the policies that work best for them. This is especially important for underrepresented niche markets, including energy, utilities, transportation, towing, waste, recycling, construction and, most recently, crane and rigging. Clients are true members of the eMaxx governing boards and make important decisions for their bottom line.



On top of the solid coverage are additional strategies that are integral to the eMaxx experience. This includes risk management technology, which John Talley of the Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance said is "crucial to the operation of any business…and captive insurance companies are excellent vehicles." In short, the two strategies are inextricably linked. High-tech platforms are no longer simply recommended; they're required to make a difference in the marketplace. eMaxx offers everything from 24/7 learning platforms to access to third-party data, warranty reviews, state-of-the-art telematics, dashcams and more.



Furthermore, claims management is part of the entire platform. This strategy identifies and analyzes societal trends using third-party data to avoid or mitigate harsh litigation judgements before they happen. It also streamlines the entire processing and review experience from start to finish. From liability to workers compensation, clients can rest assured that they are receiving and taking part in tailored coverage.



Better control, far-reaching benefits, previously unattainable coverage, a stake in the profits and lower costs. Why not take advantage of all of these benefits by partnering with eMaxx. Reimagine your commercial program today.