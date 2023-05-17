eMaxx Risk Management Summit

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2023 --When was the last time your company assessed its risks and the technology to combat them? Most businesses don't spend enough resources—time or money—on these important factors and, unfortunately, pay the price down the road. Clearly, the issue of using innovation to combat threats and drive down commercial insurance costs is complex in an ever-changing global economy. But there is a place where the solutions to these concerns are presented all under one roof in one amazing weekend at one of the nation's most luxurious resorts. It's all happening at the premier Risk Management Summit, "Igniting Tomorrow," sponsored by industry leader eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Oct. 9-12, in Scottsdale, AZ.



What's unique about this conference is the diversity of workshops, speakers and breakout groups that are truly transformational. The Summit itself focuses on providing risk management, technology, claims, litigation oversight and captive insurance solutions to help businesses of all sizes control their destiny. All of the concepts and products presented promise to deliver innovation and success.



Innovation is key here. eMaxx understands the importance of coupling companies' innovations with smart decision-making. How significant is that relationship? It's majorly important. A Harvard Business Review studied the relationship between corporate technological progress and its inherent risks. It concluded that "any innovation requires a leap into the unknown." New technologies can indeed stimulate new risks; however progress requires sound corporate decision-making and management to use these innovations to succeed.



For companies that face specialized threats, this is especially relevant. eMaxx has spent two decades working with businesses in niche markets such as transportation, towing, energy, recycling, waste, utilities, construction and crane & rigging. In fact, eMaxx pioneered the Summit in 2008 with a focus on ways to provide alternative risk solutions to small- and middle-market companies in the transportation sector. Since then, the event has grown to attract luminaries such as this year's keynote speaker, the Honorable Vice President Mike Pence. In addition to his outstanding political accomplishments, Pence has been a strong leader in business investment and tax reform.



The risk management event agenda is not a generic glossing-over of topics. Rather, it provides hands-on, specific solutions and workshops from industry leaders who can demonstrate how to maximize insurance through alternative risk solutions. These 21st century, real-life products and concepts include: combatting social inflation and third-party litigation, loss prevention and safety, driver retention and qualification process, impact of geography on judicial verdicts, workers compensation strategies and cell phone forensics (retrieving electronic data for the purposes of legal evidence).



Why not join the best in the business to keep on top of the trends and learn how to make them a lasting, not a fleeting, part of your business? Join the experts at the eMaxx Risk Management Summit, October 9-12.