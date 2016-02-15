EMBO Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Survival Gear

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Victor Diaz is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.Embo-Survivalist.com. The website offers a wide variety of camping, hiking, and survival equipment, with a particular focus on the large assortment of knives from trusted brands such as MTech. Diaz was inspired by today's world, where everyone wants to be ready in case something happens and disaster preparedness is an important part of people's lives. After realizing the way the world is today, Diaz wanted to help people get the products that they would need to ensure they stay prepared and safe.



There are many excellent survival and outdoor products featured within the merchandise of Embo-Survivalist.com. The website carries items including camping and hiking gear such as walking sticks and LED flashlights, knives and weapons such as survival pocket knives, and survival gear such as emergency tents and flashlight radios. In the future, Diaz plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. He plans on concentrating on the basic essentials for survival and emergency preparedness, food supplies, and camping equipment. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Diaz regarding each and every transaction made on Embo-Survivalist.com, which launches January 2016. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with an easy-to-navigate site and inexpensive prices. His website contains rich content and valuable information so that customers can easily get the products that they need, whether they want to be prepared for unforeseen emergencies or want to stay safe when going on outdoor adventures.



To complement the main website, Diaz is also launching a blog located at http://www.SurvivalistPrepBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to emergency preparedness such as emergency equipment and emergency tips. The blog will also be covering a variety of outdoor and survival topics such as camping, tents, walking sticks, survival tools, and lanterns. Recent posts include topics such as things to consider when selecting a tent and LED vs. traditional lanterns.



About Embo-Survivalist.com

Embo-Survivalist.com -- a division of EMBO Enterprises, LLC -- is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Victor Diaz.



Victor Diaz

http://www.Embo-Survivalist.com

419-595-0581

iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com