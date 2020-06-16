Embrace the Spiritual Gifts Buried in the Confines of the Soul with Medium, Kay Reynolds.

Waynesville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --In the recently released and #1 bestselling book The Evidential Medium: A Practical Guide to Developing Mediumship, Kay Reynolds intertwines practices to her own experiences as a medium, showing Psychics and Mediums that they are not alone on their journeys.



Kay offers a sense of belonging, a sense of community, and a sense of being safe to explore deeper into the world of mediumship, which aspiring Mediums are always searching to find.



The Evidential Medium presents a no-nonsense, light-hearted approach with helpful exercises that shows how to strengthen one's ability to communicate with the spirit world, explore mediumship from all angles, and stretch beyond what is believed possible. This bestseller will help aspiring Psychics and Mediums propel their mediumship forward.



"I just want to take a moment to say how wonderful the workshop 'Empower Your Mediumship' I attended was. Kay is a marvelous teacher, supportive and innovative. She knows how to motivate you to go beyond your comfort zone. I highly recommend her."

— Pam Berman, Illinois Medium and Reiki Master.



As an aspiring Medium or Psychic reads through the pages and starts to propel their mediumship forward, the book offers helpful exercises, meditations, and texts on why and how to communicate with spirits. Topics delve deeper into the evidence, and reach the "Wow Factor" clarifies the main concepts of mediumship with simple explanations.



Kay Reynolds studied extensively at the Arthur Findlay College: The World's Foremost College for the Advancement of Spiritualism and Psychic Sciences. In her bestselling book, she combines her passion for mediumship and her twenty-nine years as an educator to create a unique teaching guide that will help Mediums and Psychics expand, elevate, and enrich mediumship. She is ready to take the mediumship knowledge beyond the comfort zone, on a beautiful journey to mediumship mastery.



In addition to her bestseller, Kay has two articles, Dying with Grace, and Becoming a Professional Medium, featured in OMTimes Magazine. She continues to submit articles to publishers, reaching out to those who are curious about the afterlife, the evolution of the soul, and healing from the inside out. Kay's next book is about your soul's progression, healing, and listening to your intuition.



She has taken her mediumship around the globe, working as a teacher of mediumship and as a public speaker. Whether Kay is teaching, writing, speaking, or giving public mediumship demonstrations—delivering evidence of the continuance of life beyond this world—her great sense of humor, integrity, and compassion shine through.