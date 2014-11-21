EMC Internet Enterprises Launches Website Selling Quality Storage Solutions

Cottage Grove, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --Edith Chastain is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.StorageCabinetsPlus.com. The website offers many different options for storage solutions including portable closets, storage ottomans, garage storage, organizers, and storage cabinets. Chastain was inspired to start her website by her desire to fill a need for storage solutions at great prices. She noticed that while many websites sold storage solutions very few were focused on them and had a large selection all in the same place. She wanted to make her website a place where customers could find many different storage items for all of the rooms of their homes.



There are many excellent storage solutions offered within the merchandise of StorageCabinetsPlus.com. The website carries a large selection of products including CD storage cabinets, bedroom closet organizers, jewelry organizers, hall storage benches, portable clothes closets, TV stand storage cabinets, storage cubes, office organizers, garden storage benches, gift wrap organizers, and much more. Anything that has a drawer, shelf, or door can be considered a storage cabinet or organizer. The site is focused on providing these products to help customers make their homes a little more organized.



In the future, Chastain would like to add platform beds with storage, potting tables, and maybe even rain barrels to the merchandise offered on StorageCabinetsPlus.com. She plans to continue to look for new storage options so that she can provide these to her customers. By offering a wide selection of items for all types of storage, she hopes to have customers return to her website whenever they need a storage solution.



To complement the main website, Chastain is also launching a blog located at http://www.StorageCabinetsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to storage options for different rooms of the home. Chastain will be writing about the products on her website, their many qualities, where to put them in a home, and how they can be used to help get a room a bit more organized. The goal of the blog is to provide some additional information about the products so that customers can make more informed purchasing decisions.



