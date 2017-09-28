EMCEE N.I.C.E., Multi-Platinum Producer and Recording Artist Releases Gospel Hip-Hop Album PRAISE

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --With a voice that commands your attention from the first note combined with some classic rhyme styling, multi-platinum producer/songwriter and hip-hop recording artist EMCEE N.I.C.E. from El Paso, Texas makes his arrival into to the Gospel Hip-Hop genre.



As he forges a new trail in the realm of Gospel, Emcee N.I.C.E. delivers a perspective with his debut album "PRAISE" that is insightful and each record speaks to the weary and devote believers that worship alike. N.I.C.E. states that his "album is a celebration of Christ that has a blend of scripture and creative metaphors that will give the listener spiritual food for thought".



The album is preceded by two singles, "I Got Angels" (inspired by Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Legend Richard Smallwood's "Angels") and "On Your Way Up" featuring Elia Esparza from "The Voice" season 11 on Adam Levine's team. Both singles with the aid of scripture and soulful tones speak on the many souls that watch over us to keep us out of harm's way, and that God's love delivers us from daily adversaries and the evil the devil conjures in our lives.



About EMCEE N.I.C.E.

Emcee N.I.C.E. also known as "Novelist" is the former lead vocalist/rapper of urban rock group KansasCali featured on six blockbuster soundtracks most notable the Oscar award winning film "Crash" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith (International)". He also had multiple guest features and theme songs for television shows on TNT, TV One, TruTV and Codeblack Entertainment.



In 2013, Emcee N.I.C.E. shocked the music world by releasing a single with Actress and former Fox News Correspondent Stacey Dash and then followed it up in 2014, a year later with break out single, "Tonight" ft. Suhana Machete spending 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot Single Sales Chart peaking at #8.



In July 2015, Emcee N.I.C.E. also penned a poetry book entitled "50 Shades of L.O.V.E.: Learning Our Various Emotions" under the moniker of Aulsondro "Novelist" Hamilton on paperback, he also narrates the audio book and the soundtrack available on all digital platforms. Emcee N.I.C.E. co-created and stars the character "Novelist" in "Da Jammies" a 3D animated music series on Netflix and Comcast/Xfinity Executive Produced by Ralph Farquhar of "Real Husbands of Hollywood".



EMCEE N.I.C.E., is not just a rapper, he is a true lyricist.



For more information and booking please contact info@gypsycitymusic.com.



PRAISE

Track List

01. PRAISE

02. On Your Way Up (ft. Elia Esparza)

03. Alright (ft. Stripped & Rahkua)

04. HYPOCRITES

05. Light of Mine (ft. Rahkua)

06. I Got Angels

07. Father, Father (ft. Alonda Rich)

08. Everything Around Me

09. Oh Glory

10. Blessed One (ft. Alonda Rich)

11. I Believe (ft. Selah Avery)

12. Rejoice (ft. Shalonda Johnson)

13. PRAISE (ft. Raphael Leraux) – [BONUS #1]

14. I Got Angels [ULP Remix] – [BONUS #2]



