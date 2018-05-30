DPSI VP of Technology Receives Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Trevor Miller, Vice President of Technology for DPSI, a computerized maintenance management software company, was recently recognized by the Canadian government for his volunteer work in emergency management. He is one of the first Canadians to receive the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award, a prestigious recognition for exceptional service and achievement.



The program was developed to recognize individuals who help prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters. It is a joint partnership between federal, provincial and territorial Canadian governments. The awards are presented in numerous categories such as search and rescue volunteers, search and rescue employees, and outstanding contribution to emergency management. Miller received his award in the search and rescue volunteer category at the inaugural award ceremony hosted by Public Safety Canada in Ottawa last week.



Miller holds a volunteer position as the Public Relations Officer for the Exploits Search and Rescue Team in the community of Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland. He's dedicated numerous volunteer hours with the organization for over 10 years, playing a significant role in raising funds for a new Mobile Command Centre that aids in search and rescue. Miller has contributed greatly to advanced search and rescue software, providing development, implementation and training of numerous systems aimed to increase safety.



"I've always had a passion for technology, which has fueled me both professionally and through volunteer work. I'm thankful to be part of a great search and rescue volunteer community that allows individuals to excel at whatever they do," says Miller.



As Vice President of Technology at DPSI, Miller's role is highly focused on ongoing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) development. DPSI provides software solutions that help companies resolve critical maintenance challenges, like avoiding unnecessary downtime and equipment failure, while enhancing productivity.



Visit the DPSI website to learn more.