Emergency Water Damage Repair in Lower Merion PA

Lower Merion, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --The experts at Elite Water Damage Restoration have recently expanded their coverage area to include Lower Merion PA. Should the residents of Lower Merion experience any flood or water damage to their homes or businesses, the professionals at Elite Water Damage Restoration will be there to help.



Flood and water damage can be very costly to a homeowner's pocketbook and health. Even a few inches of water can have devastating effects on the integrity of walls, flooring, furniture, and family keepsakes, not to mention structural damage to the building itself. If allowed to sit idly, water is the ideal breeding ground for dangerous mold, which can put a residents health at risk.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc

Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. has been dealing with fire, smoke, sewer and water damage for over two decades. Years of experience and expertise make it the ultimate authority on assessing and repairing damaged property. Elite's team uses only the latest technology and top-notch tools, and will arrive within 45 minutes of being called. Time is of the essence whenever water damage is present so the faster the action, the better. They will respond to any emergency damage situation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Once there they will begin the assessment and reparation process and have the damage reversed as quickly as possible. Elite never charges the homeowners and will bill the insurance company directly. This step saves residents time and money, and helps ease the intense worry that is usually present in such an emotional and stressful situation.



The Institute of Inspection Cleaning And Restoration Certification (IICRC) as well as the International Restoration Institute (IRI) recognize Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.



They can be contacted at http://www.elitewaterdamage.com