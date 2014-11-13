EmergenSee Named One of "The 2014 OnMobile 50 Companies to Watch"

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --Scheduled to receive a coveted award at Palo Alto’s AlwaysOn World Headquarters Friday, November 14th EmergenSee officially becomes a part of a coveted list. Named by AlwaysOn as one of “The 2014 OnMobile 50 Companies to Watch” the company that brought the marketplace an unsurpassed personal safety app rises in the ranks. Deemed notable by the technology companies, investors, bankers, journalists and industry insiders that select the winners for the award, EmergenSee is lauded for its innovation. It ups the ante on 24/7 personal security with an app that offers a way to have a virtual 911 in one’s pocket. "We are honored to be selected as one of the Top 2014 OnMobile Companies to watch” said Phil Reitnour, founder of EmergenSee.



Tony Perkins, founder and editor of AlwaysOn said of the innovative list-makers, "This year's OnMobile Companies to Watch are continuing to disrupt the established technology norms, creating an exciting new market for applications and infrastructure solutions. We congratulate the 2014 OnMobile Companies to Watch - companies that our editors believe represent some of the highest-growth opportunities in today's private company marketplace.”



Leading the ranks of personal security apps the EmergenSee app’s free version offers users real-time streaming audio, video and GPS data features. When danger arises the app sends all three via text and emails messages to a circle of trusted contacts. These contacts act as guardians who can notify the appropriate authorities or help manage crisis situations for the app user.



The EmergenSee personal safety app also has a subscription service for $8.99 per month that acts much like a home alarm system. In case of an emergency a notification is sent to a live security agent who assesses the video and dispatches the closest first responder. With a personal touch, the security agent simultaneously carries on a live chat via text with the user to assure them help is on the way. For added security the incident is recorded with a patented tamper resistant time and date watermark that is admissible as evidence if need arises.



Adding to its benefits EmergenSee is also a virtual escort much like a personal bodyguard that makes use of a pre-programed timer. Perfect for campus security, if an individual is walking alone they can pre-set the app’s timer. If it expires before it’s deactivated, the app will automatically live stream video and GPS to pre-set contacts.



To integrate EmergenSee into the backend of their existing security protocol campuses need only pay a licensing fee. Students, faculty, staff, employees and visitors will then receive EmergenSee free of charge. On campus, with Geo-Fence Technology, the user can tap the EmergenSee app. A live streaming video and GPS of the incident will connect directly to campus security.



About EmergenSee®

EmergenSee is a real-time personal safety app created by Philip Reitnour in July of 2012. Designed to work in tandem with safety protocol at schools, universities and businesses, the app proves to be a necessity for individuals and families as well. The personal safety app has an award-winning patented technology to track, notify and record the users whereabouts in case of an emergency. EmergenSee's 40 Second Overview Video



About AlwaysOn

AlwaysOn is the leading business media brand connecting and informing the entrepreneurial community in the Global Silicon Valley. Founded by Red Herring founding editor, Tony Perkins in 2003, AlwaysOn's mission is to continue to lead the industry by empowering its readers, event participants, sponsors, bloggers, and advertisers like no other media brand.



