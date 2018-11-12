Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2018 --While many software programs have integrated online filing capabilities that upend the timely process of doing a filing incorporation or renewal documents, only Emergent has decisively taken it a step further. Emergent's national corporate records database and document assembly program Corporate Manager ET software has expanded its integration to now include name searches from within the software. Already successfully working with OnCorp Direct Inc. for filing Ontario and Federal incorporation documents, Emergent's new partnership with ESC Corporate Services broadens their reach. It allows for a more automated process from initial NUANS search through to successful filing, all through the Corporate Manager ET software program and also includes online filing for Ontario, Federal, and Quebec corporations.



Putting their clients workflow top-of-mind, Emergent's enhanced Corporate Manager ET program also addresses a law firm's unnecessary time expenditures. As pertinent information is input into the software once, the chance of making time-consuming mistakes is minimized. The flow of information from a website search to the software program is streamlined and effective the first time.



"While Canadian and U.S. searches can be completed by law firms through various websites today, this integration with ESC Corporate Services allows that information to flow directly into Corporate Manager ET for automatic use when merging precedents or government forms. Moreover, integration eliminates the sometimes tedious and repetitive task of entering search information into Corporate Manager ET so it can be filed online. This further reduces that costly duplication of tasks and gives our software, and thus our clients, a significant leg up," Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent said of the new timesaving feature.



NUANS search results appear within Emergent's software program to make it easier for users to select what they want to use rather than having another process or paper trail to manage. This simplified method is mirrored in the widely-used Corporate Manager ET software, and successful filings are instantly available in each entity's Virtual Minute Book, an add-on that's also available from Emergent.



For more information visit the http://www.emergent.ca and https://www.emergent.ca/corporate-law.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, probate.



About Corporate Manager ET

Corporate Manager ET is the most comprehensive and robust Corporate Records management software in North America. The software is specially designed to generate and maintain all minute book documents as well as provide efficiency-based features such as wizards to form, organize, amalgamate/merge and maintain Director, Officer, Shareholder information and automate the generation of task-oriented documents including annuals, organizations, renewals, etc. Visit https://www.emergent.ca/corporate-law to learn more.



