Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --Award-winning for its tireless ability to multi-task, is it any wonder that Emergent's Estate Planning & Vault Manager software has hit a monumental usage milestone? Emergent recently announced that the distinctive software program currently manages nearly 500k estate planning documents. It was first called the king of the hill in 2019 when lawyers categorized it as Canada's best document assembly and file management system for the estate planning industry. Not only does it simplify processes of drafting Wills, Powers of Attorney, Representation Agreements, Enduring Powers of Attorney, Personal Directives and so much more, but it also keeps its eye on formidably capturing ongoing revenue for law firms. Among other valuable customer service perks, with seamless agility, it follows up with clients who need to keep documents up to date.



Emergent has even taken the program one step further - Estate Planning & Vault Manager can track clauses contained in signed documents, so reminders are tailored to each customer and even based on whether there were changes in legislation that require. Law firm customers can even complete an online questionnaire where entered information is downloaded and used by the firm in their production of documents.



"In 1999, when we launched this product, we knew it would be a game-changer for law firms. Regardless of the state, province, or country you live in, Estate Planning & Vault Manager lets you create your client's Estate Planning documents easily and efficiently. The software even supports lawyer-specific content and is the most flexible and integrated planning software in Canada, the US, and the EU," said Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



