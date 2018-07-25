Emergent Enhances Estate Planning & Vault Manager Precedents with STEP Member, Karon Bales

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Adding her expertise in the field of wills and estates, the distinguished Karon Bales joins Emergent as a content contributor for their software program. With good news for Ontario practitioners, Bales has partnered with Emergent to share her precedents as a feature of the Estate Planning & Vault Manager's Annual Subscription.



Bales is a member of the Society of Trust and Estates Practitioners (STEP); a group widely-recognized as experts in the field of wills and estates both in Canada and internationally. That said, there is only one lawyer in Canada who finds themselves among the coveted STEP membership, is also a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) and an Academician of the International Academy of Estate and Trust Law. That notable is Karon Bales.



A fan of Emergent's Estate Planning & Vault Manager software since 2004, the program has been invaluable to the founding partner of Bales Beall LLP. Used to organize and automate precedents for her clients, now Bales adds considerable value and shares the wealth with Emergent users.



Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent said of the new partnership, "We couldn't be happier to partner with such a specialist in the area of estate planning. Karon is exceptional, diligent, thoughtful, and her precedents will improve the services lawyers can offer to their clients exponentially."



Centered on family law, estates issues, wills, and powers of attorney, Bales has extensive experience in trial and appellate advocacy. This knowledge extends to succession planning for owners of family businesses, partnerships, corporations, and commercial issues, domestic and offshore trusts. Adding expert mediator to her long list of qualifications, Bales has conducted private mediations for over 10-years in the areas of family law and estate litigation often when the two areas of the law intersect.



For more information on Karon Bales, visit www.balesbeall.com.



For more information on Estate Planning & Vault Manager, visit the www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



About Karon C. Bales

Karon C. Bales is certified by the Law Society of Ontario as a Specialist in Estates and Trusts Law and in Family Law. She is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (Worldwide), is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) and an Academician of the International Academy of Estate and Trust Law. She is a Governor of the IAFL and a member of the Executive and President-Elect, Canadian Chapter, IAFL. Karon is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto Law School. She has been listed in Best Lawyers – Canada since 2006.



About Estate Planning & Vault Manager

Estate Planning & Vault Manager is the most comprehensive and robust wills automation software solution in Canada. The software is specially designed to automate Canadian wills, powers of attorney, reporting letters, codicils, letters to insurers and much, much more. The software has been available since 1999 and is used by Canada's most respected legal professionals.



