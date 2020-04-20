Emergent Expands DMS Functionality to Include iManage Cloud Integration

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2020 --Emergent is pleased to announce it has extended its integration with iManage to now include the platform's cloud-based DMS. The only document assembly system in Canada that integrates with widely-used DMS's, Emergent is integral for law firms for myriad cost-saving and convenience-based reasons. Just one such reason includes the cost reduction found in no longer having to pay staff to painstakingly profile the numerous documents each user generates every day for clients. More and more, law firms have to be cognizant of what keeps them competitive down to the last detail. In an age where the transference of information must be immediate, clients demand it. And bottom lines do, too.



Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent, said, "We want our customers to increase their efficiency while minimizing costly manual tasks for their staff. With this integration, law firms won't need to change how they work. Using cloud-based technology, each document is auto-profiled within the firm's iManage DMS. This functionality alone will save them hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars each and every year. We can all agree that an eight to ten-second manual task replicated multiple times a day, day after day, adds up to being quite costly. With the use of Emergent's management software and DMS integration, that tedium is not only no longer necessary, efficient or advisable."



In keeping with Emergent's commitment to organization, iManage is also a recognizable provider of work product management solutions. These solutions benefit law firms, corporate legal departments, and other professional services firms such as accounting and financial services.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



About iManage

iManage helps firms serve clients more effectively by improving productivity and governance throughout the creation, sharing, and security of work product. iManage is trusted every day by over 3,000 organizations and one million professionals worldwide.



