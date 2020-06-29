Emergent Is Pleased to Announce the New Addition of NetDocuments to Their DMS Integration Suite

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2020 --Emergent welcomes NetDocuments to their long list of Document Management Systems (DMS). To bring greater convenience to the law firms who use it nationwide, the company's DMS Integration Suite has made room for the widely-recognized platform. Dedicated to giving their clients exceptional agility, Emergent's software remains the only document assembly software suite for lawyers practicing in the area of Corporate, Wills & Estates in Canada that integrates with popular DMS's. Thanks to Emergent's foresight, a time-saving auto-profiling feature will allow law firm staff who use NetDocuments to forego a painstaking step replicated too many times in a day. Capitalizing on the integration, law firms can save hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars each year.



Saving both time and money, each prepared document is auto-profiled instantly within the firm's document management system; in this case, NetDocuments. Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent, said of the new partnership, "We are pleased to bring NetDocuments into our fold of DMS system integrations so our clients can streamline their operations to an even greater extent than ever before. Many law firms and legal departments use NetDocuments to manage their daily activity, and we think this integration will help firms get one crucial step closer to realizing their full productivity potential."



Emergent continues to expand its offerings through many convenience-based services that keep their mission on point. Their software not only makes its users more productive, but it also increases the efficiency of those with whom they interact. Their specialty addresses software for the legal practice areas of Corporate Records and Compliance, Wills, Estate Administration, and Estate Accounting.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



