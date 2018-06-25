Emergent Launches Automated Personalized Approach to Follow-Ups for Wills and Powers of Attorney

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2018 --Created to help capture the lost revenue law firms could get from regularly updating their clients' wills and powers of attorney, Emergent announces an easy and automated solution. Integrated within Emergent's Estate Planning & Vault Manager software program, the new feature automatically identifies specific clauses contained in Wills, Powers of Attorney, Representation Agreements, Personal Directives or Enduring Powers of Attorney. Within minutes, users can easily identify areas where changes are needed and write a personalized letter to clients suggesting they have their Will updated.



Creating personalized follow up letters allows law firms to sidestep their generic siblings; readily known in the industry to carry a 0.04% response rate. Using Emergent's automated follow up feature, legal professionals can create a revenue stream that, until now, they didn't have time to pursue.



Doing away with the impersonal, the new reminder letter feature from Emergent may increase response rates up to 4%. Incumbent on law firms to educate clients on why they should update a will, the new Estate Planning & Vault Manager feature not only creates a regular revenue stream, it also leverages on-point customer service.



Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent said of the new wills and powers of attorney follow up software feature, "Additional revenue is predicated on your expertise as well as supporting the relationships you've built with your existing customers. Let's be honest, generic letters are pitched in the circular file, and quite frankly, we think they should be, especially when it's your goal to create a viable long-term relationship with your clients. Using our Estate Planning & Vault Manager software to generate personalized follow-up letters is key to making an impression that has the potential to yield a 100 times increase in repeat business."



For more information visit the http://www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills and probate.



About Estate Planning & Vault Manager

Estate Planning & Vault Manager is the most comprehensive and robust wills automation software solution in Canada. The software is specially designed to automate Canadian wills, powers of attorney, reporting letters, codicils, letters to insurers and more. The software has been available since 1999 and is used by Canada's most respected legal professionals.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website:

http://www.emergent.ca/