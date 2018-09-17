Emergent Launches Canada's First CRM System for Legal Pros

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Every law firm is all too familiar with the long process that proceeds the creation of a minute book. Numerous client details are relayed via phone, meeting, or email only to be restated, clarified, and rechecked a myriad of times over the project's lifespan. Needless to say, administrative staff members all have one thing in common - a desk covered with notepads and scraps of paper shouting reminders and instructions. Now multiply that organizational feat over several client projects. Until now, it's been enough to slow the process to a harried pace. Changing the tide entirely with a new software feature that integrates Microsoft Outlook into an already robust solution, Emergent brings respite with the announcement of their newest version of Corporate Manager ET. Think of it as a one-stop-shop for efficiency.



Streamlining the corporate records process, integration with Microsoft Outlook allows for automated reminders to actually appear in the software, thereby virtually (no pun intended) eliminating the typical sea of notepads. Automated reminders automatically appear in the users' Outlook calendar and contact information is synchronized between the two programs. Keeping everything in a central location, all pertaining emails are saved to each project in the Corporate Manager ET software as well. Now, users don't have to hunt for instructions to complete tasks; emails remain attached to the file even if an email box is archived or lost. Moreover, users can work all day long in Microsoft Outlook and perform most of their Corporate Manager ET tasks without having to keep it open on their desktop. A substantially streamlined process one would have to admit.



"We've made it our mission at Emergent to simplify tasks for minute book creation, and this feature is a large part of that. Administrative staff can do things like merge and email documents directly from Microsoft Outlook without having to take a document out of a program, save it, then go into Outlook, draft an email, and attach the document. No one has time for that and why should they? We cut to the chase here. It's all done in one place with Microsoft Outlook integration. It's straightforward, to the point, and best of all, it saves the firm a lot of time," Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.



For more information visit the http://www.emergent.ca/ and https://www.emergent.ca/corporate-law.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



About Corporate Manager ET

Corporate Manager ET is the most comprehensive and robust Corporate Records management software in North America. The software is specially designed to generate and maintain all minute book documents as well as provide efficiency-based features such as wizards to form, organize, amalgamate/merge and maintain Director, Officer, Shareholder information and automate the generation of task-oriented documents including annuals, organizations, renewals, etc. Click here to learn more.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website:

http://www.emergent.ca/