Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2020 --Emergent has, yet again, proactively anticipated the needs of the legal profession with the introduction of a new feature for clients of law firms. Already a game-changer for the vigorous passing of information from attorney to client, Emergent has announced that they have broadened their services. Now, clients can keep their law firms in-the-know by safely uploading their own documents to Emergent's secure platform. Once saved, Emergent's Legal Kiosk™ portal software automatically notifies the right person at the law firm so they can take action.



Putting clients in the driver's seat and making collaboration much more straightforward, the new functionality will open the gate to share documentation in real-time that is pertinent to the work at hand. Among other examples, that work could include relevant information for a corporate tax transaction, a residential or commercial real estate transaction, litigation, or corporate compliance and minute book maintenance.



"Considering that information is power, it's interesting that this type of functionality hasn't been offered to the clients of Canadian law firms before. Especially since securely transferred information carries a better chance that projects will be completed correctly. In our industry, when a case or transaction is underway, no stone can be left unturned. We're very happy to bring this essential client service to law firms," said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.



Even documents that don't relate to specific work the law firm is doing for their clients can be uploaded to the Emergent platform to further enhance the relationship between the client and the law firm. Utilizing this new feature, clients can upload a master business license, life insurance policies, annual financial statements and other documents they wish to keep safe, secure and easily accessible whenever they need them.



For more information, visit http://www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website:

http://www.emergent.ca