Emergent Links Arms with PCLaw to Do What It Does Best - Streamline Profitability

A go-to resource for most Canadian law offices, PCLaw has now broadened its reach to become Emergent software's newest integration. Used daily for its time-saving features, PCLaw's accounting system is valued for its in-depth case management capabilities. Now, thanks to the new integration, Emergent's software will again provide a new way for law firms to bolster their bottom lines. In this case, the hours it takes staff to complete corporate annuals will no longer make such deep cuts into profits. Simply stated, gone are the days of entering information twice. The PCLaw integration allows fees for annuals, as well as Emergent's disbursable fee, to be posted all at once for hundreds, or even thousands, of entities. It instantly saves transaction disbursement information for import into the law firm's accounting system. Thus, tasks that took numerous personnel members to complete can now be finished by one person in just a few minutes once a month.



"Across the board, it's a hallmark of Emergent's software to take a cumbersome task that once took hundreds of hours to complete and whittle it down to a few minutes or less. True to form, we couldn't be happier to pass along this new addition with a focus on billing and accounting to our clients. It helps to round out our proficient approach to law practice management software," said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.



On-point to provide a hub that continually streamlines an organization's workload, Emergent's goal is to increases clientele profitability. Among others, the company offers products for Corporate, Wills, and Estates Law.



