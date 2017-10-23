Emergent Moves the Law Industry's Famed Virtual Minute Book to the Cloud

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Emergent announces a new and advanced way to manage and file minutes virtually with the Legal Kiosk™ cloud launch. Always staying at the forefront of innovation, the company has employed the newest technology so customers can keep corporate records and share documents simply. Thanks to Emergent's foresight and the invaluable cloud, corporations, and law firms can now access each entity's Virtual Minute Book on any device via the world's most popular browsers.



With the success of the Legal Kiosk™, customers and their additional authorized users are no longer hampered by an antiquated process. Key to having a streamlined method for in-house IT staff alone, the cloud-based Legal Kiosk™ offers freedom and mobility. Technicians no longer need to install or manage special software, instead, they can move their minute book storage to Emergent's lower cost option and have access on tap. Legal document sharing with cloud-based functionality for minute book management can be set up for a nominal $399 plus a disbursable $25 per file per year fee.



Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent said of the possibilities for the integral move to the cloud, "When we pioneered the Virtual Minute Book concept in 1999, we knew that having electronic minute book documents that could be viewed and printed at any time of day or night by authorized customers and law firm employees was invaluable. We were right. When we branded the product as the Legal Kiosk™ in 2008, the concept grew to sharing documents with customers in over eighty areas of law. Until now, the Legal Kiosk™ was installed at each individual firm. Now, on the cutting edge yet again, Emergent takes the whole process to the cloud. We're thrilled with the limitless possibilities for our customers and the mobile experience this brings to their clients."



For more information visit the www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. Some products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



