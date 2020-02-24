Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --A worthy addition to what has been noted as the most comprehensive and robust estate automation software solution in Canada, Executor Services makes its official debut. Now an intricate part of Emergent's Estate Administration software product, Executor Services helps with the most time-consuming responsibilities associated with being the executor of a will. To secure a flawless use of the software, Emergent will engage 15-minute webinars to showcase how to use the new feature. These webinars are scheduled for February 25 at 11am, February 27 at 1pm and March 5 at 11am EST. Registration for Executor Services Webinars can be completed at https://www.emergent.ca/webinars/.



In possibly the most trying time of one's life, Executor Services checks all the boxes by covering essential things not likely to be addressed like fraud protection for the deceased. With acumen suited for the situation at hand, the solution also completes duties like sending notifications of death to federal agencies. These agencies include the Old Age Security Program, Service Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency, and the Social Insurance Program, among others.



"Without question, being an executor of a will is a difficult duty. More often than not, people have no way of managing without the help of a good law firm. To that end, the addition to our Estate Administration software is a viable new avenue of revenue for law firms," said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent. "Now, all concerned can be assured that nothing has been left to chance, and all loose ends are tied."



Estate Administration software is designed to automate all the documents and government forms needed to administer contested or un-contested estates in Ontario, BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia. Available since 1997 and used by Canada's most respected legal professionals, now the addition of Executor Services streamlines the process at no extra cost to the consumer.



For more information, visit http://www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website:

http://www.emergent.ca